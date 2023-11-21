Samskip’s hydrogen-powered box ships will have MAN diesel-electric back-up plant

The two hydrogen fuel cell powered feeder containerships on order for Rotterdam-headquartered Samskip will have a diesel-electric back-up propulsion plant with a permanent magnet generator.

India’s Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), which is building the ships, has placed an order with MAN Energy Solutions for two sets of two MAN 12V175D-MEV variable-speed gensets in connection with the Samskip order. The high-speed engines in the diesel-electric back-up plant will each come integrated with compact, flexible and closed-loop MAN SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems.

The two SeaShuttle project newbuildings will be among the first of their kind in the world to be powered by individual 3.2 MW hydrogen fuel-cell-based energy systems.

The 135-meter long, 500 TEU ships are due for delivery in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively, and will operate between Oslo Fjord and Rotterdam, a distance of approximately 700 nautical miles. They will be capable of being remotely controlled and come autonomous-ready.

“This is a groundbreaking project, which sets new standards for environmentally friendly shipping,” said Florian Keiler, head of high speed at MAN Energy Solutions. “In that vein, our engines are capable of running on bio-fuels like HVO and B100 and showcase our green credentials in pursuing decarbonization. We congratulate Samskip and CSL on this exciting venture and look forward to working closely with them.”

The 175D is a variable-speed genset with high efficiency, even at low loads, inherent fuel efficiency and low emissions. The 175D engine on which the diesel-electric back-up genset is based is claimed to have with the lowest total cost of ownership and the lowest lube-oil consumption on the market with long oil-change intervals and best-in-class times-between-overhauls (TBOs).