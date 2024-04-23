World’s first electric pusher tug is powered by EST-Floatech batteries

The world’s first electric pusher tug, Kotug International’s E-Pusher Type M, is now, as we reported earlier, transporting cocoa beans for Cargill from the Port of Amsterdam, the largest cocoa import port in the world, to Cargill’s cocoa factory in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Inside the tug is a container with an EST-Floatech battery system that supplies all its energy needs.

EST-Floattech’s team developed the custom built containerized solution with its Octopus High Energy modules in a process that started out by defining the amount of energy needed for the propulsion and auxiliary systems and then designing the custom built containerized solution.

The container was designed and constructed in a little over half a year, working in close cooperation with Kotug, Padmos Marine (the builder of the E-Pusher ), Sea and Shore, and electrical drive supplier and integrator Gebhard Electro. The container is certified to the EU’s ESTRIN requirements for inland waterways vessels, testifying to its robustness and safety.

This containerized solution allows the electric pusher tug to make about three trips from Zaandam to Amsterdam and back with the Octopus Series Container being chargedwith green energy three times at the Cargill facility in Zandaam,

EST-Floatech’s engineers specifically designed the battery solution inside this container based on the sailing profile of the E-Pusher, Cargill, creating a container with a capacity of 2 MWh.

“By selecting EST-Floattech’s cutting-edge containerized battery system, Kotug is proud to lead the maritime industry towards a greener future,” said Kotug CEO and president Ard-Jan Kooren. “The partnership with EST-Floattech signifies our commitment to innovation and sustainability. With the world’s first fully electric pusher boat powered by EST-Floattech’s technology, we are setting a new standard for emission-free maritime transportation. This milestone underscores KOTUG’s dedication to driving positive change in the industry while delivering reliable and efficient solutions to our clients.”

“We are proud that we have been given the chance to create this containerized energy storage system for Kotug and contribute to the world’s first emission-free and fully electric pusher tug,” said Walter van der Pennen, commercial director at EST-Floattech. “We want to thank all our partners for the seamless collaboration and making this truly groundbreaking project possible.”