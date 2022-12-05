Oldendorff takes stake in Alpha Ori Technologies

Leading dry bulk operator Oldendorff Carriers has signed a deal that will see it invest in maritime digital solutions provider Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT).

An Oldendorff Carriers’ representative will join the AOT board, which is chaired by Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Group, which is also an investor in AOT and one of a number of operators adopting its solutions.

“Oldendorff is pleased to be an investor in Alpha Ori Technologies,” said Peter Twiss, CEO of Oldendorff Carriers. “Having considered various cleantech, optimization and fuel savings products on the market, we believe AOT has the right mix of talent, technologies and futuristic vision to be a transformative force in shaping the future of the maritime industry. With this investment we not only want to support the digitalization and decarbonization journey of our industry but also benefit from it directly.”

AOT says that, with its products that include SMARTShip, SMARTVoyager, ShipPalm and VIO, it is “transforming the maritime industry by harnessing the power of real-time data, generating insights for faster decision-making, and helping customers achieve cost efficiencies and lower emissions.”

“Oldendorff’s investment is testament to management’s confidence in our vision, our state-of-the-art digital solutions and the cutting-edge technologies that AOT is using to transform the shipping industry,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, founder and co-CEO of AOT and founder and CEO of the Synergy Group. “Our digital solutions harness the power of data, shaping it into insights that enable our customers to make effective decisions in a timely manner. We are extremely proud of our association with Oldendorff and look forward to partnering in future-proofing its fleet.”