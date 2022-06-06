Langh Tech BWMS receives IMO approval in record time Written by Nick Blenkey









Finnish marine technology specialist Langh Tech Oy Ab reports that its LanghBW ballast water management system (BWMS) received an IMO MEPC type approval certificate on May 12, 2022, with USCG type approval expected to follow this fall

Langh Tech says its main goal is to provide vessels and shipowners with a reliable and highly efficient BWMS that is easy and affordable to operate and even easier to maintain. A driving factor in product development has been delivering a system suitable for small and complex installation spaces.

The LanghBW system which uses fine filtration and UV-C treatment. A unique feature of LanghBW is its ability to utilize one way treatment in sea waters and therefore conserve significant amounts of time and energy during deballasting. This is achieved with a highly efficient UV-reactor design and sufficient power reserve to also allow operation in extremely turbid and challenging waters. Another feature is a reactor unit design that allows the user to manually clean all its internal parts in few minutes time, with no tools required.

“We started the product development project in autumn 2020 and now only 18 month later we have the IMO approval in our hands,” says Langh Tech product manager Kim Tervonen. “We are proud to be one of the few makers in the world who can provide a BWMS with the possibility to treat the water only once, Tervonen continues. The conventional way in UV based systems is to use the BWMS unit both at intake and at discharge, but we have the IMO approval to treat the sea water only at intake, this will save a lot of energy and make deballasting very fast if needed.”\

Thus far 18 vessels are committed to be fitted with LanghBW system during 2022 and early 2023, with more vessels to come. At the moment, six vessels with LanghBW are in operation or in installation. The first system installed in a vessel has been in continuous operation since June 2021.