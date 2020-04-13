First fully-electric shiphandling tug will have Kongsberg thrusters

The fully-electric ship-handling tug on order at Damen Shipyards by the Port of Auckland, New Zealand (see earlier story), will be equipped with two Kongsberg US255 L PM FP azimuth thrusters that will give it a 70 tonnes bollard pull.

The RSD-E Tug 2513 will be the first fully-electric ship-handling tug in the world The electric tug and is based on Damen’s RSD Tug 2513.

The azimuth thrusters will be supplied from Kongsberg Maritime’s facility in Rauma, Finland and providing a bollard pull capability of 70 tonnes. With their integrated PM electric motors, unrivaled maneuverability, tough modular construction and proven reliability, the thrusters combine minimal running costs with impeccable environmental credentials.

The latest delivery continues a relationship that dates back to 1983, when Kongsberg first supplied Damen with its UL801 retractable azimuth thrusters. Kongsberg celebrated the delivery of its 1,000th thruster to Damen in 2017 – the same year that the company first provided Damen’s ASD 2811 tugs with thrusters featuring an integrated HD (Heavy Duty) slipping clutch – and that figure has now risen to nearly 1,300.

“With sustainability as an ongoing watchword, both Kongsberg and Damen are of a like mind in encouraging the spread of remote and autonomous processes across the marine industry,” says Bård Bjørløw, EVP Global Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. “Equipped with our state-of-the-art thrusters, the RSD-E Tug 2513is destined for recognition as a benchmark concept in the development of zero-emissions, fully-electric vessels; and we commend Ports of Auckland in setting this inspiring example for eco-friendly port operations.

“As the demand grows to mitigate environmental impacts and slash emissions throughout entire supply chains, we at Kongsberg are pleased to be able to assist our customers in choosing innovative and dependable solutions for efficient, green and safe global maritime working practices.”