Chantiers de l’Atlantique orders giant gantry crane

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique has placed an order with Hyvinkää, Finland, headquartered Konecranes covering the delivery of a Goliath gantry crane. It will have a lifting capacity of 1,050 tons, with a rail-span of 130 meters and a height of 81meters under the main girder.

It will handle large ship blocks and panels over the building dock and is scheduled to enter service in 2022

“We are thrilled to have received this order from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, one of the greatest shipyards in the world,” said Lasse Merenheimo, Konecranes’ Director of Shipyard Cranes. “When it enters service, this Goliath crane will do the heavy lifting that Chantiers needs with great precision and reliability. We are proud that Konecranes will help Chantiers to build beautiful, ultra-modern ships for many years to come.”

The Konecranes Goliath crane will be delivered with the cooperation of both parties. It will be manufactured in Europe by Konecranes in its entirety. The crane assembly on site and the erection work will be done in cooperation between the shipyard and Konecranes.

“This order placed with Konecranes is part of an ambitious investment plan of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, said Bertrand Paquet, the shipbuilder’s VP Purchasing. “With a height of ten meters higher than the other gantry crane of the yard, the new Goliath crane will allow us to lift and install all of the superstructure parts of the large vessels we will build in the coming years.”