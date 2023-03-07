Anglo-Eastern rolls out Wärtsilä CII Dashboard on 530 ships

Hong Kong headquartered ship manager Anglo-Eastern has upgraded the Wärtsilä Fleet Optimization Solution (FOS) used by 530 of its managed ships by adding the CII Dashboard tool

Anglo-Eastern uses FOS to improve the operational activity, voyage efficiency, and overall performance of the vessels under its management. It is now utilizing Wärtsilä’s CII offering to collect, report, and analyze the annual operational Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) of its managed fleet.

In anticipation of this year’s entry into force of IMO’s EEXI and CII regulations, all 530 of Anglo-Eastern’s FOS-enabled vessels were upgraded with the CII Dashboard in December 2022.

The CII Dashboard gives the ship manager full visibility of each vessel’s current performance. Early action can thus be taken, enabling Anglo-Eastern to make better informed decisions about a vessel’s carbon intensity, so that it can quickly and cost-effectively improve its CII rating in the short-term and position its managed fleet ahead of the IMO’s 2025 revisions.

Anglo-Eastern is using Wärtsilä’s CII Dashboard to make better informed decisions about the carbon intensity of its managed fleet. [Image © Wärtsilä]

“With decarbonization firmly at the top of Anglo-Eastern’s agenda, it becomes necessary to have a clear view of the carbon intensity of our managed vessels in order to better understand how our fleet is faring against our and the industry’s decarbonisation targets,” said Anglo-Eastern CEO Bjorn Hojgaard.“Since implementing Wärtsilä’s Fleet Optimization Solution, we have been impressed with the insights the platform can provide. The CII Dashboard builds upon that, offering another level of meaningful insights that is both timely and highly relevant.”

Wärtsilä’s integrated dashboard not only gives Anglo-Eastern greater visibility of how its fleet is performing on the carbon intensity front, but analyzes all data from a vessel to identify the key factors affecting its rating – such as speed, route, hull and propeller condition – and what targeted, data-driven actions need to be taken to optimise CII performance over a voyage or series of voyages.

Vipin Achan, head of performance in charge of leading the Anglo-Eastern Fleet Performance Center (AEFPC) in Mumbai said: “Our fleet performance center is using the CII Dashboard to derive carbon intensity insights for better informed decision-making by all concerned stakeholders, as part of our commitment to continuous CII improvements across the fleet. Utilizing the CII Dashboard allows us to pinpoint underperforming vessels and address those at risk, as well as vessels on the cusp of an improved CII grade, whilst providing a timeline of the projected progression of our managed fleet.”

“With the maritime industry having a critical collective role to play in tackling climate change, CII provides the perfect catalyst to bring digitally enabled decision-making even closer to the heart of how the sector captures, processes, and reports emissions data,” said Kay Dausendschoen, head of product, fleet operations & optimization at Wärtsilä. “Anglo-Eastern is ahead of the curve here.”