“Dream Ship” will be retrofitted with compact SCR

A cruise ship with a starring role in a popular German TV series is to be retrofitted with an ultra compact SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system that will enable it to meet the highest emission standards, allowing it to operate in Norwegian Heritage Fjords.

The ship, the 1991-built, 624 passenger capacity Amadea, which serves as the main set for the TV series Das Traumschiff (the Dream Ship), is operated by Phoenix Reisen GmbH and managed by Bernhard Schulte Cruise Services.

The SCR solution has been developed by MAN PrimeServ Augsburg in Germany to meet Phoenix’s general ambition to enhance its environmental friendliness, including the standards imposed in the key Norwegian Heritage Fjord market.

For the project, MAN PrimeServ prioritized keeping hazardous emissions to a minimum while maintaining engine performance and propulsion efficiency.

Two of MAN’s SCR systems will be installed, one for each of Amadea’s two MAN 7L58/64 four-stroke propulsion-engines.

Installation will begin in September 2021.

“The concept of clean cruising is a major, coming trend within the cruise industry and the Amadea therefore runs on high-quality marine diesel-oil alone,” says Alexander Schäfer, Head of MAN PrimeServ Turbocharger & Exhaust Gas Treatment. “With our SCR solution, Phoenix and BSM are establishing themselves as trailblazers within the segment in terms of emission reduction. It is always a pleasure to be part of something extraordinary that benefits the environment.”

“We are currently experiencing an increasing number of requests from cruise and ferry companies that want to improve their green credentials and who desire to become sustainable without the need for legislation,” Schäfer added. “We want these companies to know that we can support them, regardless of whether they intend to enter the Norwegian Heritage Fjords or not.”

MAN PrimeServ Augsburg has previously retrofitted the Amadea’s turbochargers – in the process improving engine efficiency and significantly reducing CO2 emissions – and also installed MGO in place of HFO injection nozzles in order to minimize black-carbon emissions. The combined work carried out on the vessel reflects MAN Energy Solutions’ desire to increasingly become a supplier of complete propulsion solutions.

The MAN SCR solution will bring the Amadea’s engines from Tier 0 status to Tier III emission level, and will reduce NOx emissions by 90%, equivalent to a savings of 600 tons per annum.

MAN says it SCR system is the greenest solution available on the market with the highest operational readiness and safety. The SCR will be available from just 15% engine load, enabling clean operation during slow-sailing in the fjords as well as close to port and populated areas.

The fully modular SCR solution will be integrated into the Amadea’s engine-control system. With its closed-loop system and a weather station that uses environmental data, the NOx-reduction rate is maximized and ammonia-slip minimized to just 10 ppm, comparable to that of a car.

Low ammonia slip good not only hnbecause ammonia is a greenhouse gas and affects the climate, but also because it reduces urea consumption, enabling the urea-tank size to be reduced.

A feasibility study run by MAN PrimeServ at the beginning of the project confirmed the suitability of the compact, modular SCR system for the limited space available aboard the vessel. Its integration into the vessel’s narrow funnel is only possible due to the special 87 cpsi honeycombs and their high reactivity in a two-layer slim reactor design.