White Paper: Getting Started with Ship Lifecycle Management Written by









Shipbuilding companies implement product lifecycle management (PLM) systems to provide their diverse and widely dispersed enterprises with access to a single source of product and process knowledge. Once a PLM system is in place, shipbuilding companies can leverage this knowledge to improve productivity, reduce ship design and engineering costs as well as operational expenses, facilitate global collaboration and provide the visibility needed for better business decision-making. This white paper from Siemens identifies the best-practice capabilities that a PLM system should provide to facilitate these fundamental business needs.

As many shipbuilders struggle to use and manage PLM assets from project to project, this white paper will also show how PLM software brings together data from disjointed software tools in one centralized environment, which helps to:

Improve productivity and reduce cycle time

Reduce development errors and costs

Facilitate collaboration

Improve value chain orchestration

Provide better visibility to enable better business decisions

