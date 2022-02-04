Strategic Marine acquires larger Singapore shipyard

Singapore based Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd. has completed the acquisition of a significantly larger shipbuilding facility.

In a move that it says will significantly boost its shipbuilding capacity and product range, Strategic Marine has acquired the fixed infrastructure as well as the lease of the shipyard and has completed the lease transfer from JTC Corporation, the lessor of the shipyard.

The shipyard’s features include a 5,000 dwt dry dock measuring 105 meters by 18.5 meters and a 6,000 dwt slipway.

The larger facility will allow Strategic Marine to scale up shipbuilding capabilities and expand its product offering to deliver larger vessels and execute vessel repair and maintenance services.

“We are delighted with this new development as it immediately increases our operational footprint. We are already in discussions with existing and new clients on several projects and we are hopeful these discussions will culminate in contracts in the next few months,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine. “We have a team working on product development and we hope to be introducing new designs and new products within the next few months. At the same time, we are actively exploring additional yard capacity in this region as well in order to bolster the capabilities of our newly acquired facility.”