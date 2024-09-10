TOTE Services and Philly Shipyard christen second NSMV Patriot State

TOTE Services LLC and Philly Shipyard yesterday christened the second of five National Security Multi-Mission vessels (NSMVs), Patriot State, with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and other key officials on hand to celebrate the milestone.

Following the christening ceremony, the Patriot State will be delivered to Massachusetts Maritime Academy in the coming weeks.

Marking a new approach to vessel construction in the United States, these next generation NSMV ships are the result of a public-private partnership that uses the design, construction and management expertise of the private sector to meet U.S. government shipbuilding needs. The use of TOTE Services as the vessel construction manager provides financial and schedule stability and, in the case of the NSMV program, will result in delivery of all five vessels within six years of the contract award.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro both attended the christening – a reflection of the importance of this program to country at large.

“America is a proud maritime nation, a global power largely because of our relationship with the seas,” said Secretary Buttigieg. “Today, as the Biden-Harris Administration celebrates the new vessel NSMV II Patriot State, we mark a new moment in our seafaring history, including the jobs and opportunities this program has created for the skilled workers of the Philly Shipyard.”

“The Patriot State is the second of the five NSMVs constructed at Philly Shipyard under TOTE Services’ oversight and management,” said TOTE Services president Jeff Dixon. “These vessels not only represent a critical U.S. investment in the future of our maritime industry but exemplify what is possible when we leverage the right expertise and resources to the benefit of our country and the next generation. Serving as the vessel construction manager for these ships is a reflection of TOTE Services’ 49-year history as a leader in the American maritime industry.”

“The Patriot State is the 32nd vessel built with a Philly Shipyard birth certificate,” said Philly Shipyard president and CEO Steinar Nerbovik. “On behalf of our entire workforce, we are honored to provide MARAD with a safe and quality vessel to carry the Massachusetts Maritime flag for generations to come.”

“The National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) Patriot State represents a significant leap forward in maritime training and disaster response capabilities,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, President, Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “This vessel will not only equip our cadets with the hands-on experience necessary to become the next generation of skilled mariners, it also stands ready to serve our nation in times of crisis, providing critical support in disaster relief operations/

The MARAD NSMV program is designed to provide a purpose-built, state-of-the-art training platform for the state maritime academies in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Texas, and California.

The next-generation training fleet will address a critical shortage of qualified officers necessary to crew government and commercial owned sealift ships. In addition to providing world-class training for America’s future mariners, the NSMVs will be available to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in times of need.

The NSMVs each feature numerous instructional spaces, a full training bridge, and have space for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea.

In addition to being a state-of-the-art training and educational platform, each ship will feature modern hospital facilities, a helicopter pad, and the ability to accommodate up to 1,000 people in times of humanitarian need.

Adding to the NSMV’s capabilities is the provision of roll-on/roll-off and container storage capacity for use during disaster relief missions.

Vessel specifications: