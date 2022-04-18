Philly Shipyard books contract for fifth NSMV

It’s official. Philly Shipyard, Inc. said Saturday that, following MARAD authorization it had booked an order from TOTE Services, LLC (TOTE Services) for the construction of one additional National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) – marking the fifth and final NSMV in the training ship series. This fifth vessel will replace the aging training vessel at California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo, California.

Construction of the new vessel (NSMV 5) is expected to commence in 2023. The contractual delivery date is set in 2026.

The order was placed under an April 2020 contract with TOTE Services, MARAD’s vessel construction manager for the program. That contract provides for the construction of up to five NSMVs. The initial award included the first two vessels in the program (NSMVs 1 and 2). The next two vessels in the NSMV program (NSMVs 3 and 4) were ordered in January 2021.

The award for NSMV 5 is valued at approximately $300 million, bringing the total order intake under the contract for the five-ship program to be approximately $1.5 billion.

Philly Shipyard’s order backlog also includes a contract from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC to construct a Jones Act-compliant subsea rock installation vessel (SRIV), with a contract value of approximately $200 million. The rock installer will be constructed in between NSMVs 4 and 5

“It is truly a great day for Philly Shipyard as we are now responsible for building the complete series of the NSMV program – a physical symbol of MARAD’s investment in the future of maritime education and training,” said Philly Shipyard president and CEO Steinar Nerbovik. “The NSMV program continues to mark a turning point in our company’s transformation to serve both commercial and government markets.”