Peter Roney joins Nichols and Everett executive management team

Shared Ice Services LLC (SIS) reports that Peter Roney has joined the executive management team supporting Nichols Brothers Boat Builders and Everett Ship Repair as director of sales and marketing

Shared Ice Services, which was recently established to support the operations of the two shipyards, is a subsidiary of Ice Cap Holding LLC, the parent company of Ice Floe, LLC dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and Everett Ship Repair, LLC (ESR).

Roney, who joined the company in December 2022, is responsible for business development and customer relations. He began his career as a commercial fisherman in Alaska, before joining Foss Maritime in 2005 where climbed the ranks, starting as a deckhand. After reaching Captain, he decided to take a shoreside position where he developed his professional and operations career for eight years, holding various positions in operations, project management, and as director of business development.

“I am excited about returning to Washington State and living in the Pacific Northwest,” said Roney. “I am looking forward to serving the shipyard needs of the region’s operators and am excited about offering a shipyard services model where both NBBB and ESR can contribute their expertise and vast capabilities on a common project.”

“With recent expansion at both NBBB and ESR and a growing shipyard portfolio, we are excited to announce Pete Roney’s addition to our executive management team,” said Gavin Higgins, who is CEO of both shipyards. “It is with great pleasure that I welcome him to our shipyard family, and challenge him to support our growth as a company within new and existing markets.”