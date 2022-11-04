GAO dismisses Vigor bid protest

The U.S. Government General Accounting Office (GAO) has dismissed a bid protest filed by Vigor Marine LLC of Portland, Ore.

Vigor had protested the terms of delivery order request for proposals (RFP) No. 0287, issued by the Department of the Navy, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), for dry-dock repair and alteration aboard the USS Kansas City (LCS-22). Vigor contended that the solicitation improperly restricted the competition to the ship’s homeport offerors.

In its decision, GAO said it dismissed the bid protest as untimely, adding “and we decline to review under the significant issue exception to our timeliness rules where the issue raised would have limited application to future procurements and thus is not of widespread interest to the procurement community.”