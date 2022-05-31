Alabama Shipyard wins $8.7 million MSC contract

Alabama Shipyard LLC, Mobile, Ala., has been awarded an $8,698,054 firm-fixed-price contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of the Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203).

Delivered by Avondale Shipyards in 1996, the USNS Laramie is the seventeenth ship in the Henry J. Kaiser class, and one of only three to be built with a double bottom to meet the requirements of the Oil Pollution Act of 1990.

The contract includes a base period and three options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $8,823,424.

Work will be performed in Mobile, beginning Aug. 9, 2022, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 12, 2022.

This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and six offers received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.