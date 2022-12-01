AAM books another NOAA research vessel contract

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded Bellingham, Wash., based All American Marine (AAM) a contract to build a research vessel for the NOAA Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary (GRNMS), located 19 miles off Sapelo Island, Georgia.

The 52 foot long by 19 foot long research vessel will be constructed inside AAM’s covered building facility on Bellingham Bay. The vessel’s semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand.

The vessel is based on the proven design elements found in the recently commissioned and successful research vessel Storm Petrel built by AAM for NOAA’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary. In addition to Storm Petrel, prior AAM deliveries to NOAA include R/V Auk, R/V Shearwater, R/V Fulmar and R/V Manta.

This latest vessel is being constructed to U.S. Coast Guard standards for service in waters where the range to refuge is 150 nautical miles or less and will operate as a multipurpose research vessel along East Coast waters and offshore on ocean routes for up to 16 passengers and 2 crew

Like the Storm Petrel, its design integrates a Teknicraft hull shape complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer that is positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while conducting research missions.

The vessel is powered by twin Cummins QSC8.3 engines with twin propellers and, for the operator, one of its most valuable features will be its fuel economy.

The vessel will host a variety of research missions and visiting scientists concentrating on seafloor mapping, habitat characterization, data collection, and the monitoring of the health of ocean species and marine wildlife.

Onboard, there is approximately 250 square feet of working space on the aft deck, with a complete complement of working gear and a grid of deck sockets. The deck sockets are spaced every two feet and allow equipment and gear to be secured, moved, or removed from the working deck. There is a fly bridge with bimini top covering on the upper deck, allowing vessel operations from a higher elevation while conducting research missions. The top deck also features an Interocean conduction wire winch, hauling winch and a Morgan 300.4 crane. The main deck features an adjustable A-Frame for launching scientific equipment. Additional features of the research vessel include both a wet laboratory for examining specimens and a dry laboratory for processing data. On board the vessel’s main deck are a fully equipped galley and comfortable dinette with settee/bunk, kitchenette, and wet head.

“All American Marine remains committed to being on the leading edge of manufacturing techniques and an innovator in merging the latest technology into a functional and proven vessel,” said All American Marine’s president & COO, Ron Wille. “We are delighted to have been chosen to build another vessel for NOAA, especially on the East Coast. This vessel will expand Gray’s Reef environmentally focused research activities and will aid them with their conservation efforts in the southeastern United States.”