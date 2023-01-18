GD NASSCO-Norfolk wins NAVSEA contract worth potential $168.4 million

General Dynamics NASSCO–Norfolk, Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a $149,452,553 contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Arlington (LPD 24) FY 2023 docking selected restricted availability.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $168,452,352.

The scope of the acquisition includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the CNO Availability for managing critical modernization, maintenance and repair programs.

Work will be performed in Norfolk and is expected to be completed by September 2024.

The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-4413).

General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk is the consolidation of two historic shipyards that have operated in the Port of Hampton Roads, Va., for more than 50 years – the former Metro Machine Corporation and the former Earl Industries.