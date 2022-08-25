Colonna’s wins $32.2 million NAVSEA contract

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a $32,222,891 firm-fixed-price contract for the completion of the Chief of Naval Operations docking service craft overhaul availability under the Shippingport Auxiliary Repair Dry Dock Medium program.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $32,664,263.

Work will be performed in Norfolk and is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, which resulted in one offeror.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.