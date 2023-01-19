BHGI promotes two team members

Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI), Bristol, R.I., has promoted two key members of the firm’s team, Ian M. Lawson, P.E. and Teri L. LaForest, P.E., to senior naval architects on earning their professional engineer licenses in Rhode Island.

Lawson has been with BHGI for over five years, during which he has filled both engineering and project management roles and specializes in the development of novel vessel designs and concepts, particularly related to alternative fuels and electric propulsion systems. Other engineering focuses include powering analysis utilizing computational fluid dynamics, electrical systems, and coordination with regulatory bodies on novel engineering solutions.

LaForest has been at BHGI for four years, filling both engineering and project management roles, with an emphasis in structural engineering and finite element analysis for both full ship analyses as well as local areas of interest. Other engineering focuses include coordinating efforts with clients, shipyards, and regulatory bodies.

BHGI is a full-service naval architecture, marine engineering and consulting firm specializing in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, articulated tug/barge units (ATB), passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating dry docks.