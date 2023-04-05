Everett Ship Repair to talk shipyard selection process at Ship Repair USA Written by Heather Ervin









Selecting a shipyard to do your repairs, upgrades or any vessel maintenance work can be daunting for some. On June 20, Jon Hie, general manager for Washington-based Everett Ship Repair, will discuss the shipyard selection process at Marine Log’s inaugural Ship Repair USA event. The two-day conference, which is now open for registration, will take place at the DoubleTree Hilton hotel in New Orleans, La.

Jon Hie, General Manager, Everett Ship Repair

In his presentation title, “The Selection Process: Choosing the Right Shipyard for Your Needs,” Hie will focus on some primary considerations for choosing a shipyard. These include the scope and type of project (routine maintenance vs. conversion, for example), location and geographical concerns, shipyard main line of business and experiential history, contract considerations, and more.

Ship Repair USA is the only ship repair event in North America that brings together shipyards, ship repair facilities, owner/operators, suppliers and others. It will be a sister show to Marine Log FERRIES and TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges). The event will include a several topics hosted by the Military Sealift Command (MSC) with a special focus on smaller shipyards and repair yards for its commercial business and will go over ship repair contracting, planning projections and more.

The conference includes an expo where you can discover products and services to help you put your plans into action.

