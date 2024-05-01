LNG-fueled Matson newbuilds will have Kongsberg hybrid electrical systems

The three 3,600 TEU LNG-fueled Aloha class containerships on order at Philly Shipyard for Honolulu-headquartered Matson Navigation will feature Kongsberg Maritime hybrid electrical systems. At 260 meters (854 feet) long, the Aloha-class vessels are the largest Jones Act containerships ever built. Being built to operate on Matson’s China-Long Beach Express (CLX) service, the vessels are designed to operate at speeds in excess of 23 knots in support of Matson’s service hallmark – timely delivery of goods.

To support Matson’s drive to decarbonize its operations, the Kongsberg Maritime hybrid electrical systems will be controlled and operated by Kongsberg’s energy management system.

The Kongsberg Maritime scope of supply includes a shaft generator system, and a battery energy saving system combined with a complete power management system. The hybrid electrical systems will provide electrical power to the vessel’s main switchboard through the Kongsberg converters.

“Through its investment in three new LNG-powered containerships, Matson Navigation Company is making a clear commitment to decarbonize its operations,” said Lasse Brynsrud, Kongsberg Maritime’s senior sales manager marine transportation. “Kongsberg Maritime is delighted to be supporting Matson’s environmental goals through the supply of a wide range of green ship technologies, including our hybrid electrical system, which together will optimize energy usage and reduce emissions.”

“Our existing Aloha Class ships are among the fastest, most efficient vessels in the Matson fleet,” said Capt. Jack Sullivan, Matson’s senior vice president, vessel operations and engineering. “We expect these new Jones Act compliant vessels to help Matson achieve its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal while also providing additional capacity and speed benefitting our Hawaii service as well as our China-Long Beach Express service. The integrated systems from Kongsberg Maritime will enable us to make the most efficient use of energy on board, including power generated from the main shaft and the battery system, which provide additional emission-free energy in peak load conditions.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Kongsberg and Matson to implement green ship technologies today that will help the industry move toward a more sustainable maritime future,” said Philly Shipyard president and CEO Steinar Nerbovik,. “As the shipbuilder, we are always prepared to build ships that support the goals of our customers and will partner with the right suppliers to unite sustainability efforts.”

Kongsberg Maritime will also supply rotary vane steering gear and control systems, together with a full package of monitoring, automation and control systems for the LNG fuel gas supply control and safety systems, tank gauging and instrumentation.

All systems on this extensive package, including the vessels’ propulsion control and power management, will be linked to the K-Chief integrated automation system from Kongsberg.