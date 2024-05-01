Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville opens new steel processing facility

The Ports of Indiana announced on April 23 that United Steel Supply LLC will invest up to $10 million at its Jeffersonville, Ind., location to open a steel processing and painting facility. This development will create as many as 20 jobs.

Based in Austin, Texas, United Steel Supply is one of the largest steel processors and distributors in the country and a joint venture with Indiana-based Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI), the fourth largest U.S. producer of carbon steel products.

“This is a great, fast-growing company that provides high-quality steel for use in the agriculture, commercial, industrial, and residential markets, and it’s a perfect fit for our port’s steel campus,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “We’re excited to provide United Steel Supply with access to multiple transportation modes, synergies with existing port companies, and a strategic competitive advantage to support long-term growth.”

United Steel Supply is a leading distributor of Galvalume flat roll galvanized, pre-painted and digital print-patterned steel coils used by the construction industry for metal roofing and siding applications, and the pioneering Tru-Steel HD line of steel products featuring high-resolution (up to 400 dpi) digital image-application technology.

“We’re very pleased to join the growth-minded ecosystem at Jeffersonville and enter a long-term partnership with Ports of Indiana,” said Bret Curtis, president of United Steel Supply. “The Jeffersonville location offers a unique value proposition, including first-class multimodal transportation services, existing steel industry partners and a vibrant community that encourages economic growth – all of which provide a competitive benefit for our business and customers.”

The company purchased a 100,000-square-foot building at 5150 Maritime Road from the port and entered a 75-year land lease on 11.5 acres. The new facility will be located a quarter mile from SDI’s Jeffersonville facility, which will be a key supplier for the new operation. Jeffersonville will be United Steel Supply’s fifth facility as it also has operations in Terre Haute, Ind., Mississippi, Oregon, and Texas.

“This is a great project for the city of Jeffersonville and our port,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “Our community is not only a great place to live, but it also offers tremendous economic and logistics benefits that will help United Steel Supply thrive. We’re excited to welcome such a great company to our city and look forward to supporting its long-term success.”

United Steel Supply will begin renovations immediately with initial operations scheduled to begin in early Q3.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such a high-caliber company as the newest member of our Jeffersonville port,” said Jeffersonville Port Director George Ott. “United Steel will not only create new high-paying jobs, but it will also drive new business for other port companies.”

Ports of Indiana is a statewide port authority operating three ports on the Ohio River and Lake Michigan. Established in 1961, Ports of Indiana is a self-funded enterprise dedicated to growing Indiana’s economy by developing and maintaining a world-class port system, and by serving as a statewide resource for maritime issues, international trade, and multimodal logistics.