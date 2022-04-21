Seastreak resumes summer service to New England

Starting Memorial Day weekend, ferry operator Seastreak will resume its summer service connecting New York City and Highlands, N.J., to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

“Not only is this route the longest passenger ferry journey operating within the United States,” says Seastreak, “this year, the journey will occur aboard the largest and fastest high-speed passenger catamaran operating in the country, Courageous.”

At 157 feet long, Courageous is a couple feet longer than Seastreak’s Commodore, which entered service in 2018 and previously held the title as the largest vessel in this class.

“Courageous has a modified bow radius that will allow for more versatility with bow loading at different landings and the windows have been upgraded to the latest technology of insulated glass that will reduce the solar load of the cabin to provide a fog free experience,” said Brian Achille, Seastreak’s Director of Engineering. “She also has 360 degree open-air views, two fully stocked bars, and specially designed engine and jet room noise insulation that provides a comfortable and quiet ride.”

This season will be the twelfth year that Seastreak provides service from New York City and Highlands, N.J. to some of New England’s most beautiful islands. While there are 750 seats on board Courageous, Seastreak will be capping the number of passengers at 500 to facilitate a more luxurious travel experience. On board, there will be a full bar with a variety of dining options to choose from.

Built by the Midship Marine shipyard in Harvey, La., the Incat Crowther designed Courageous arrived at her home port of Highlands, N.J. last December. Since then, Seastreak has utilized Courageous for weekday commuter service to New York City. The Courageous will make her debut trip to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard on May 27. Service will continue into early September.