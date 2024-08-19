FERRIES 2024: An inside look at a new carbon fiber plug-in hybrid ferry Written by Heather Ervin









In July, EV Maritime, a New Zealand-based company specializing in electric ferry design and technology, announced it has been commissioned by Angel Island Tiburon Ferry (AITF) in San Francisco Bay to develop a cutting-edge hybrid electric vessel for its fleet. This forward-thinking project will involve the electrification of two existing vessels and the construction of a new plug-in hybrid ferry, with funding provided by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

To delve deeper into this groundbreaking initiative, which marks EV Maritime’s first newbuild project in the U.S., Michael Eaglen, co-founder and CEO of EV Maritime, and Capt. Maggie McDonogh, owner of AITF, will present at Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference on October 29-30 in Seattle.

During their joint presentation, Eaglen and McDonogh—a former Top Women in Maritime honoree—will discuss the project’s scope, including the process of securing funding and the technological innovations featured in the new ferry. The plug-in hybrid ferry will operate with full electric power for shorter trips and switch to diesel-electric hybrid mode for longer journeys.

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, green funding, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.