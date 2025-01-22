Royal Caribbean inks agreement with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for Edge 6 Written by Nick Blenkey









Miami-headquartered Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has signed an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to order a sixth Edge Series ship for delivery to Celebrity Cruises in 2028.

Edge 6 or “Xcel 2” will be the sister-ship to Celebrity Xcel, which is preparing to make its inaugural sailing later this year. Other Edge Series ships include Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Edge – the first ship in the series, which was delivered in 2018.

“Celebrity’s Edge Series redefined premium travel at sea, blending groundbreaking design and unforgettable guest experiences,” said Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty. “Each ship in this award-winning series has set a new standard for the industry, and Celebrity Xcel, sailing later this year, is no exception. Partnering with Chantiers de l’Atlantique to expand the Edge Series with Edge 6 is another milestone in our mission to deliver the world’s best vacations responsibly.”

Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Series feature the Magic Carpet, the world’s first cantilevered, floating platform at sea. Installed on the ship’s hull, it can move between decks 2 and 15 and can be turned into a bar, a restaurant or a boarding area for shoreside excursions. The sixth ship in the lineup will incorporate the series’ key features, which also include Infinite Veranda staterooms and, says Royal Caribbean, will make room for other yet-to-be-announced innovations.

While, as we reported earlier, the fifth ship in the Edge series will be methanol fuel capable, few technical details of the sixth have yet been revealed, except that it, too, will be methanol capable.

“The strong ties between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Royal Caribbean Group have led to the creation of the unique Edge Series designs,” said Chantiers de l’Atlantique CEO Laurent Castaing. “This sixth ship marks the epitome of a pioneering series in the cruise industry that is both elegant, high-performing, and ever more innovative, notably thanks to its methanol capabilities.”

Royal Caribbean Group’s newbuild pipeline currently includes a total of eight ships on order. This year, the company will debut two new ships including Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel.

This latest agreement is contingent upon customary conditions, including financing.