PortMiami to deploy world’s largest shore power system

Hadsund, Denmark, headquartered PowerCon AS is to deliver five shore power systems for cruise ships. When installed in the Port of Miami by the end of the year, the combined system will be the largest shore power system in the world.

Shore power (or cold ironing) is seen as key to eliminating ship emissions in port and major cruise lines have been investing heavily in fitting ships to use the technology.

The PowerCon system will provide shore-side electricity for cruise ships at Terminal V (Virgin), F (Carnival), A (Royal Caribbean), B (Norwegian Cruise Line) and MSC Cruise Line, marking the success of an initiative launched In February 2021 by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to bring shore power to PortMiami in collaboration with Miami-Dade County’s major cruise line partners.

Each shore power system consists of eight standard 20-foot shipping containers that house all the needed electrical components.

PowerCon is delivering its systems under a sub-contract from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., based prime contractor Hypower Inc.

“PortMiami is establishing itself at the forefront of pushing shore power with this project, giving a clear signal to the industry and local community, representing a prime example for other ports to follow,” says PowerCon.

The company says that, by being awarded this contract, it is firmly entering the North American market. To fully support the project moving forward and to increase its focus on the region overall, PowerCon has also established its own local subsidiary, PowerCon USA Inc.