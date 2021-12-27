Ocean Victory gets ice-block christening

The Ocean Victory, one of a series of X-Bow expedition cruise vessels of Ulstein’s CX103 design, was recently officially named in South Georgia in the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship was christened by Elise Grøndahl, operations manager at Albatros Expeditions, with the traditional bottle of champagne replaced with a block of ice.

A video on Albatros Expedition’s LinkedIn page shows how that was managed (spoiler: think “thin sheet,” not “big chunk.”)

Built at the CMHI Haimen shipyard, China, for Miami, Fla., based SunStone Ships, the Ocean Victory has been chartered out to Denmark’s Albatros Expeditions for Antarctica journeys and to the Hornblower group’s American Queen Voyages for Alaska cruises.

Albatros Expeditions held the naming ceremony on December 3, 2021, marking the beginning of Ocean Victory’s maiden voyage towards Antarctica.

The 104.4 meter long vessel is built to Polar code 6 and Ice Class 1A. It has a capacity for 185 guests in 93 suites, 68 with balconies, nine with French balconies and 16 with panoramic windows.