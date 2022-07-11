Mystery buyer orders ultra lux cruise ship at Fincantieri Written by Nick Blenkey









Trieste, Italy, headquartered Fincantieri has signed a contract for the construction of a new ultra-luxury cruise ship with what it describes only as “an international customer.” The ship is to be delivered by the end of 2025. The order, which includes an option for two additional vessels, is valued at approximately EUR 1.2 billion which, at today’s exchange rate is only marginally more in dollars.

Fincantieri says the contract “will be subject to access to financing, as per industry practice.”

The news comes hard on the heels of Fincantieri’s announcement that it is to build an additional two luxury cruise ships for Explora Journeys, the luxury travel brand of the MSC Group’s cruise division. Those two ships, which will include LNG propulsion and hydrogen fuel cells, came with a EUR 3.5 billion price tag.

In cruise industry circles, speculation as to who the buyer might be includes the Four Seasons hotels and resorts group.