Chinese cruise ship design gains AiP

A design for an 80,000 gt cruise ship developed independently by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has been given Approval in Principle (AiP) by China Classification Society (CCS).

CSSC sees this as an important milestone, highlighting its ability to apply key technologies to cruise vessel development.

The design is the result of close cooperation with CCS and has been developed as China’s shipbuilding industry looks to take the initiative in developing domestic large cruise ship projects.

The ship has a total length of 293.5 meters and a width of 34 meters. To enhance energy efficiency, CSSC has optimized the aerodynamic and hydrodynamic performance of the vessel’s superstructure and equipped the vessel with a range of energy-saving devices.

The ship meets the requirements of phase three of IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

CSSC has refined the cabin planning and air-conditioning systems in order to meet the EPC3 standards given in CCS’ Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control of Ships.

The ship’s speed and capacity are claimed to compare favorably with the most advanced similar luxury vessels internationally.

“This cruise ship design marks an important milestone for CSSC and underlines the R&D work and the innovation and green technology advances being made,” said Wang Zhirong of CCS. “CCS has worked closely in partnership with CSSC on this breakthrough project and will continue to play a leading role in supporting China’s maritime sector and the industry supply chain as it looks to develop and deliver domestic large cruise ship projects.”