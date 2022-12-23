Solstad Offshore wins work for Normand Maximus

Written by Nick Blenkey
The Normand Maximus is the largest vessel in the Solstad Offshore fleet

Skudeneshavn, Norway, headquartered Solstad Offshore ASA (Solstad, OSE: SOFF) has received Letters of Award from various undisclosed subsea contractors for hire of the CSV Normand Maximus for execution of projects during 2023.

The projects have a combined duration of minimum 200 days plus additional option periods, and the value of the firm portion is approx. NOK 500 million (about $51 million).

The subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus is 178 meters long, has a 900 tonne AHC crane, 550 tonne VLS, can accommodate up to 180 people and is the largest vessel in Solstad’s fleet.

The Normand Maximus is on a long-term bareboat charter between a subsidiary of AMSC ASA and a single purpose subsidiary of Solstad. AMSC, which up until a recent name change was called American Shipping Company, said that the Letters of Award are strong contributions to the financial performance under the bareboat charter.

