Sembcorp Marine completes first newbuild floater for Shell

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has completed the Vito Regional Production Facility (RPF) for Shell Offshore Inc. To be deployed in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico some 150 miles southeast of New Orleans in a water depth of 4,000 feet, the Vito RPF is Sembcorp Marine’s first floating production unit (FPU) newbuild delivery.

The integration of Vito’s RPF topside structure with its hull was executed safely and efficiently by a pair of state-of-the-art goliath cranes with 30,000-tonne combined lifting capacity and 100-metre hook height in Tuas Boulevard Yard. The yard’s ability to perform this type of mega-block lifting enabled the Vito topsides and living quarters to be fabricated and assembled at ground level to minimize work-at-height risks, before integration with the four-column FPU hull in a single lift.

Integration of Vito topsides with the FPU hull (Photo: SCM, all Rights reserved)

The Vito FPU was successfully delivered to Shell on December 27, 2021, and the platform departed Tuas Boulevard Yard for Singapore’s anchorage to prepare for load-out and its sailaway to the U.S. Gulf.

“The successful construction and delivery of Vito FPU is a key milestone in our newbuilding track record and a testament to Sembcorp Marine’s proven expertise and differentiated capabilities in the construction of turnkey projects for the offshore, marine and energy industries,” said Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine president and CEO. “We would like to thank Shell for their strong teamwork and steadfast support in overcoming the challenges and constraints brought on by COVID-19. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Shell for the Whale Host Facility (WHF).”

Sembcorp Marine is currently undertaking the construction of the Whale Host Facility (WHF) project for Shell, involving the fabrication and integration of the FPU topsides, living quarters and hull for the Whale development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.