Sembcorp Marine delivers second 8th generation drillship

Delivered to Transocean subsidiary Triton Titan GmbH by Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, the Deepwater Titan is the world’s second eighth-generation drillship. Like the Deepwater Atlas, delivered earlier this year, it is built to Sembcorp’s Jurong Espadon 3T design.

The dual-derrick drillship is the first-ever unit delivered with two 20,000-psi blowout preventers (BOPs), well-control, riser, and piping systems for high- pressure and high-temperature drilling and completion operations. Like its sister ship, it is also equipped with a three-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity and has the capabilities to drill up to 40,000 feet and operate in water depths of up to 12,000

“We are elated to mark yet another major milestone with the delivery of Sembcorp Marine’s second newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Titan, to Transocean,” said William Gu, Head of Rigs and Floaters at Sembcorp Marine. “The most advanced of their kind in the industry, both drillships – constructed based on the group’s proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T design represent the next-generation of ultra-deepwater assets with breakthrough capabilities, including a three-million-pound hook-load capacity, and greener features that set new benchmarks for the industry.”

Following the delivery, Deepwater Titan is scheduled for deployment on a five-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.