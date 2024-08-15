Seatrium delivers fourth Borr Drilling jack-up rig

Seatrium Limited has delivered the jack-up rig Vali to Borr Drilling, about a year ahead of its planned delivery next year.

Completed and delivered on an accelerated schedule, Vali is a KFELS Super B Class rig, specifically engineered to operate in water depths of up to 400 feet and capable of drilling to depths of up to 35,000 feet. The rig can also drill deep wells both vertically and horizontally. Its cantilever structure is designed with a maximum combined load of 3,700 kips and is equipped with an advanced, fully-automated high capacity rack and pinion jacking system, with the capacity to accommodate 150 persons with full amenities.

The jack-up rig is the fourth in a series of five rigs that Seatrium has built for Borr Drilling; the first three rigs were novated by Borr Drilling to ADNOC Drilling and have been successfully delivered.

These series of jack-up rigs built at Seatrium’s Pioneer Yard in Singapore are specifically designed to meet the needs of a range of customers, from small and independent oil companies to major multinational energy corporations.

Seen as an industry benchmark for jack-up rigs, the KFELS B Class family of designs are high-quality legacy rigs, that enjoy a good track record of accomplishment, with the design proving its robustness and efficiency in many fields around the world over the years.

“We are pleased to announce the successful delivery of the jackup rig, Vali, to Borr Drilling, which marks another significant milestone in our partnership,” said William Gu, executive vice president of Seatrium Energy (International). “The accelerated completion of this advanced rig underscores Seatrium’s commitment to innovation, quality and timely execution. With its state-of-the-art design and capabilities, Vali not only exemplifies our technical expertise but also enhances the efficiency and productivity of offshore drilling operations globally. We look forward to continuing our journey in delivering safe and high-quality solutions to our valued clients in the energy sector.”