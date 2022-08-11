Maersk Supply Service wins Brazil FPSO contract

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract on behalf of Shell Brasil for the mooring line remediation of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Fluminense, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The scope of the project includes remediation work on two of the Fluminense’s mooring lines. With the onshore engineering already well underway, offshore operations are due to run for three weeks from late August 2022. The offshore work will involve up to three of Maersk Supply Service’s anchor handling vessels to hold the FPSO on station and perform subsea operations.

This will be the third time Maersk Supply has supported Shell Brasil on the FPSO Fluminense’s mooring lines. Earlier this year, it completed a station-keeping assignment during the emergency removal of a gas lift riser, while in 2019 it provided mooring lines life extension solutions. Once this latest project is completed, Maersk Supply will have either replaced or maintained each one of the mooring lines holding the FPSO Fluminense in place.

“We are very pleased that Shell Brasil has once again shown this trust in Maersk Supply Service, and we will continue to work hard to deliver high-quality service and safe operations for our client,” says Rafael Thome, managing director for Brazil at Maersk Supply Service.