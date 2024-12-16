Kongsberg to supply Brazil’s CMM with design and tech for six new hybrid PSVs Written by Nick Blenkey









Another major Petrobras PSV contract is in the works: Kongsberg Maritime is to supply a design and equipment package for six hybrid PSVs to Brazil’s Compagnie Maritime Monegasque (CMM). The company ranked first in a Petrobras tender for six hybrid large multipurpose 5,000 DWT platform supply vessels (PSV) with oil spill recovery capacity. That positions CMM to secure firm 12-year charter contracts with Petrobras for the newbuilds, which are to be built at Brazil’s Enseada shipyard.

The news comes hard on the heels of last week’s announcement that Petrobras has awarded contracts to Edison Chouest Offshore’s Brazilian affiliate Bram Offshore and Starnav contracts that will see each build and operate six new hybrid PSVs

For the CMM project, Kongsberg Maritime will provide an innovative 92-meter UT7420 ship design, the latest generation of its successful UT design range. They will each feature advanced design, cutting-edge technology, and hybrid propulsion systems that will contribute to a substantial improvement in fuel efficiency compared to conventional vessels.

The vessels are designed to be upgraded to ethanol fuel, enabling a further reduction in carbon emissions by up to 70% once the upgrade is executed.

With a strong Brazilian presence and employing more than 200 people locally, Kongsberg Maritime has delivered designs for more than 50 offshore vessels built in Brazil and has also delivered equipment and key systems to many other Brazilian-built vessels built in Brazil, It says that this latest project will also create new employment opportunities within Brazil, reinforcing Kongsberg Maritime’s commitment to supporting the country’s maritime sector while advancing sustainable offshore operations.

“This project represents a significant step forward in sustainable offshore operations. Our innovative ship design, combined with advanced hybrid propulsion and integrated solutions, ensures unparalleled fuel efficiency, safety, and sustainability,” said Atle Gaasø, sales director offshore, Kongsberg Maritime, adding that the company’s experience and capabilities “position us to effectively support Enseada Shipyard in achieving the high standards required for this transformative project.”

“Kongsberg Maritime’s innovative ship design is integral to achieving our vision for more efficient and sustainable offshore operations,“ said Christophe Vancauwenbergh, CEO of CMM. “Their expertise and Brazilian presence have been critical to the success of this bid, and we are optimistic about final confirmation of the tender.”