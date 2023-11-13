Equinor makes new North Sea gas discovery

While BOEM may be making every effort to drag its heels on new U.S. offshore oil and gas exploration and development, things are a little different in Norway. Equinor reports that it has made a commercially viable new North Sea gas discovery in the Gina Krog field. And, as the need for Europe to find new non-Russian sources of gas continues, it plans to get that gas to market in a hurry.

“The discovery is small, but gas production can start as early as 2023,” says Equinor.

The recoverable volumes are estimated to be between 5 and16 million barrels of oil equivalent. The well was drilled by the Noble Lloyd Noble rig.

The new North Sea gas discovery is considered commercially viable, partly because it can make use of existing infrastructure near the Gina Krog platform. The well has been drilled as a development well with exploration as target, and the plan is to put the well into production during the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The discovery will help extend the lifetime and strengthen the profitability of Gina Krog and is important for the entire Sleipner area,” says Camilla Salthe, senior vice president for field life extension at Equinor. “It will quickly bring new gas to Europe with good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production. Gina Krog is already electrified and has spare capacity. This shows how important it is to explore in mature areas on the Norwegian continental shelf.”

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted the energy market, Norwegian authorities moved to deliver the maximum amount of gas to Europe. The Gina Krog partnership significantly increased its gas export by exporting gas previously used for injection for oil extraction. At the same time, it triggered a need to accelerate projects that can extend the lifetime of the field. This new discovery is seen as an important part of that work. It is the first commercial discovery in the Gina Krog license area since 2011.