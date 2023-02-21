Bourbon and Horizon in JV targeting harsh environment offshore services

Paris-headquartered Bourbon and Canada’s Horizon Maritime have started a new offshore services joint venture. Called Bourbon Horizon AS it will focus on the North Sea and Canadian offshore markets.

Incorporated in Norway, the new company is strategically positioned in Fosnavåg, Norway, and St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, with a base fleet of seven vessels: five PSVs, a large AHTS with WROV and an MPSV currently configured for subsea and trenching services.

Bourbon Horizon AS will be led by Cliff Gaetz as managing director, supported by Bourbon Offshore Norway MD Bjørn Remoy and senior operational leads, Ståle Kyrkjedelen and Colin Doody.

With extensive experience in the harshest offshore environments and more than 200 employees, Bourbon Horizon AS will also offer comprehensive ship management services to other shipowners in the industry.

“Entering this strategic partnership with Horizon Maritime represents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our current position in the North Sea markets,” said Rodolphe Bouchet, Bourbon Marine & Logistics CEO. “The Bourbon Horizon AS JV will also support the consolidation of the OSV sector in harsh environments, while achieving substantial economies of scale, to allow the creation of a diversified and particularly competitive offering. »

“Horizon is pleased to partner with Bourbon Marine & Logistics, a global leader in the offshore service market and I’m excited to join my colleagues in this joint venture,” said Gaetz. “Bourbon Horizon AS will combine our expertise in challenging offshore environments, focused on delivering modern equipment, experienced personnel, innovative solutions, and exceptional value in support of offshore oil & gas and renewable projects.”

“This strategic joint venture combines two groups specialized in the offshore sector, with cultures and visions aligned on the future of the offshore industry,” said Remøy. “Bourbon Horizon AS intends to support our customers through ongoing market recovery, and active participation in the development of offshore renewable energy and oil & gas projects.”