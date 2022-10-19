Battery-hybrid PSV wins 5-year North Sea contract

Skudeneshavn, Norway, headquartered Solstad Offshore ASA reports that it has entered into a long-term contract for the battery-hybrid PSV Normand Falnes with TotalEnergies UK. The contract, which will be for five years firm plus options, is one of the first long-term contracts awarded in the U.K. North Sea for a battery-hybrid installed PSV. The vessel will be utilized by TotalEnergies UK to support its U.K. North Sea assets and the contract will commence during November 2022.

Solstad Offshore has been upgrading multiple vessels to battery-hybrid operation under a three-year program announced last year.

“We are pleased to have entered into this long-term contract with TotalEnergies UK and especially introducing battery-hybrid solutions to the U.K.-market to reduce fuel consumption and emissions” says Kenneth Lande, EVP and head of global AHTS & PSV segment at Solstad Offshore.

Delivered in 2011, Normand Falnes is an 85 meter long DP2 VS 485 design platform supply vessel built by the Kleven Maritime shipyard.