NOIA ready to work with Biden pick for Secretary of the Interior Written by Nick Blenkey









The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) says it is “ready to work with” Representative Deb Haaland, who will be President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee as the next Secretary of the Interior.

Two key offshore industry agencies are part of the Department of the Interior: The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

NOIA President Erik Milito issued the following statement on the Haaland nomination:

“NOIA is ready to work with President-elect Joe Biden, the incoming Secretary of the Interior, and the rest of the Biden Administration to advance America’s offshore energy sector. The offshore energy industry presents a tremendous opportunity that can help the Biden administration advance towards their day one top priorities. Continuing the incredible benefits offered by offshore oil and gas while unleashing an offshore wind industry that is already primed and ready to go will help lead our economic recovery and benefit every American in every state.

“Offshore energy provides a source of provides a source of energy with a small environmental footprint, low carbon intensity, and advantages from an environmental justice standpoint, all the while supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs located across all fifty states. Along with the billions of dollars of funding America’s offshore energy provides for parks and recreation programs that promote environmental justice solutions for local communities, the Biden administration should embrace this ecosystem of energy companies that are not only driving energy and climate innovation, but are providing a way to scale and deploy real-world solutions.”

According to the president-elect’s transition office, Rep. Haaland is “a barrier-breaking public servant who has spent her career fighting for families, including in Tribal Nations, rural communities, and communities of color. Currently serving as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Haaland will be ready on day one to protect our environment and fight for a clean energy future. If confirmed, she will make history as the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary.”