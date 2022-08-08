EMAR Offshore adds two Damen Fast Crew Suppliers to its fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









Netherlands-based EMAR Offshore Services BV, has bought two built-for-stock Damen FCS 2206 Fast Crew Suppliers. The first, the E-Six, has already begun operations in Angola supporting the local oil and gas industry, where it will shortly be joined by the second, the E-Seven.

Damen describes the 22-meter FCS 2206 as a “no-nonsense and robust” design. With a 25 square meter cargo deck it has the capacity to carry up to 42 personnel plus two crew at speeds of up to 32 knots – thanks in part to its ax-bow design that enables it to cut through the waves.

Built in aluminum, it has a range of up to 315 nautical miles at maximum speed in its standard configuration. However, the two EMAR vessels are each fitted with an optional extra fuel tank. This extends their range to 350 nautical miles, enabling them to reach even the most remote oil and gas platforms.

Additional optional extras specified by EMAR included fire-fighting capability, secondary gensets for redundancy and an auto pilot and night vision package.

Both vessels were built at Damen Shipyards Antalya, Turkey, Damen Shipyards’ specialist aluminum shipbuilding facility.

EMAR Offshore Services is a long time Damen customer, operating both new and second-hand Damen vessels with Damen support. This latest purchase was facilitated not only by the fast delivery times enabled by the group’s policy of building for stock – the contract was signed on the March 30 – but also the quality of the build and fit-out, and the ease of operability with only two crew required.

“We are very pleased to be able to further strengthen our partnership with EMAR and that they have again put their trust in Damen to deliver these two vessels,” said Joost van der Weiden, sales manager Benelux at Damen Shipyards Damen is fully committed to providing full support to EMAR and will ensure that their new FCS 2206s provide many years of efficient and economical service to them and their clients.

“EMAR Offshore Services is very pleased with these two Damen additions to itsr fast crew vessel division,” said Johan van Beek, managing director of EMAR. “Damen has vessels in stock which are almost finished and this suits our clients who want to start soonest after a tender award. Besides our fleet of tugs and workboats, EMAR Offshore Services also operates four Damen fast crew and supply vessels in West Africa.”

.