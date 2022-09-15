Bordelon Marine signs ULIV charter agreement with Subsea 7 Written by Nick Blenkey









Lockport, La., headquartered Bordelon Marine LLC has signed a one-year term charter agreement, starting in July 2022, with Subsea 7 i-Tech US Inc. for the M/V Connor Bordelon.

Built by Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders in 2013, M/V Connor Bordelon was designed and constructed on the premise that not all subsea tasks requires a large subsea vessel and that here are a range of missions that can be accomplished with two ROVs, a small crane, and smaller high spec. vessel.

The 260-foot DP2 Jones Act compliant Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel (ULIV) is mobilized with two Schilling 150 HD Work Class ROVs with high spec survey capabilities, operated by Subsea 7.

The vessel is configured to support Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters and regional international locations.

“We look forward to working with Subsea 7 in support of their U.S. and international IMR and light intervention scopes,” said Bordelon Marine President & CEO Wes Bordelon. “Our companies have developed a strong working relationship over the past few years which has laid a solid foundation for safe and consistent vessel operations.”