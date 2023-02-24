VIDEO: Capital Ship Management takes delivery of future-proof tanker

Piraeus, Greece, headquartered Capital Ship Management Corp. has taken delivery of a “future-proof” tanker, that looks to be “ready,” in class society terms, for almost anything.

Built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard Co Ltd, Vietnam, the M/T Agisilaos, a 50,000 dwt, eco-type chemical/product MR tanker, is the second of six “LNG fuel ready” sister ships set for delivery to Capital in 2023.

It also ready for more than LNG. It has been assigned both the “Wind-Assisted Ready” and “HVSC-Ready” notations by ABS.

The HVSC-Ready notation is for vessels prepared for with High Voltage Shore Connection systems to be installed in the future, while the Wind-Assist Ready notation refers to vessels prepared for wind-assist equipment to be installed at a future date.

Capital says that the M/T Agisilaos has a future-proof tanker design compliant with EEDI Phase 3 and is annotated with ABS SUSTAIN-1 (2020), demonstrating adherence to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Tier III compliant for reduced NOx emissions, the ship has also been assigned the ABS ENVIRO notation and has the IHM notation for safe recycling.