VIDEO: Berge Bulk to fit two vessels with rotor sails Written by Nick Blenkey









Hard sails or rotor sails? Singapore-based Berge Bulk is trying both options. Last month we reported that the company is to retrofit the 210,000 dwt, 2018-built bulk carrier Berge Olympus with four BARTech WindWings solid sails. Today, comes news that Berge Bulk has signed agreements with Anemoi Marine Technologies to supply and fit two vessels with Anemoi rotor sails.

The first vessel, Berge Neblina, a 388,000 dwt Valemax ore carrier built in 2012, was made “wind-ready” earlier this year. The structural integration required prior to installing the technology was carried out during a scheduled drydocking. Four of Anemoi’s large folding rotor sails will be installed to improve vessel performance. The folding rotor sails can be lowered from the vertical to mitigate the impact on air draft and cargo handling operations.

The “wind-ready” approach to fitting the rotor sails was taken to align with vessel availability and Anemoi’s production slots. The same approach has been taken with the second vessel, Berge Mulhacen, a 2017-built 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carrier. It ,too, will be fitted with four Anemoi folding rotor sails. Plan approval has been obtained for both ships from DNV.

“We’re committed to continuous innovation and exploring cleaner, greener energy sources,” said Paolo Tonon, technical Director at Berge Bulk. “Wind propulsion is an option we have explored previously in other formats, and we firmly believe it can help achieve our decarbonization commitments. The partnership with Anemoi commenced with in-depth engineering simulations to find the best possible technical and commercial solution. Therefore, we are pleased to be rolling out their rotor sail technology on our vessels.”

“I’m delighted to be announcing this partnership with Berge Bulk,” said Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, “It is a further confirmation that forward-thinking shipowners are turning to wind-assisted propulsion to help them achieve their environmental objectives – and it proves, once again, that rotor sails are a realistic and workable solution that results in significant carbon savings.”