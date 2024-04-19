TVIB announces the Mike Rushing Legacy Service Award

The Mike Rushing Legacy Service Award selection committee has selected George Foster, president of St. Louis, Mo.-based JB Marine Service Inc., as the inaugural recipient of the award.

The award, named in honor of the late Mike Rushing, founder of Rushing Marine Service and a founder of the Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau (TVIB), will be presented to Foster along with a donation to the Seamen’s Church Institute’s Ministry on the River program on May 31 in Nashville, Tenn.

“After deep and thoughtful conversation, George Foster emerged as the standout nominee who exemplified the three core pillars of the award: community service, professional excellence, and mentorship,” said Tava Foret, president and co-founder of TVIB. “Much like the namesake of the award, Mike Rushing, George does what he does quietly in the background never seeking personal recognition. He has a true servant’s heart.”

George Foster.

Rushing, who passed away early last year, helped found TVIB in 2009. He also served on the TVIB Board of Directors for 10 years.

“Shortly after Mike’s passing, the TVIB Board of Directors discussed creating a recognition award to honor the spirit of the man who was integral to TVIB’s establishment and success,” said Foret. “The board reflected on the values that defined Mike: dedication, perseverance, and a selfless commitment to serving others.”

Todd Rushing, Rushing’s son who leads Rushing Marine Service, said, “Everything he did, he did for someone else.” This sentiment resonated with the group and was quickly adopted into its framework.”

The award is open to anyone in the towboat, tugboat, and barge industry, including members of the U.S. Coast Guard who displays the core principles of the award: community service, professional excellence, and active and engaged mentorship.

“This award is not about the number of years served,” said Foret. “It’s about the countless moments of inspiration, mentorship and leadership that have shaped the towboat, tugboat, and barge industry, and acknowledging the enduring impact that a single individual can have on an organization and countless lives of others.”