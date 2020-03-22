Unix Line to pay $1.65 million in pollution case

Singapore-based Unix Line Pte Ltd., the primary ship management arm of MOL Chemical Tankers, is to pay a fine of $1.65 million in the case in which tcrew members onboard the Zao Galaxy, a 26,198 dwt chemical/oil products tanker, knowingly failed to record in the vessel’s oil record book the overboard discharge of oily bilge water without the use of required pollution-prevention equipment, during a 2019 voyage from the Philippines to Richmond, California.

As we reported earlier, the company last month entered a guilty plea in the case.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar, in addition to imposing the fine of $1,65 million, placed the company on probation for a period of four years, and ordered it to implement a comprehensive Environmental Compliance Plan as a special condition of probation.