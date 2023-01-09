Thordon Bearings appoints authorized distributor for U.S. northeastern states

Rochester, N.Y., based Corrosion Products & Equipment (CPE) has been appointed as an authorized distributor and service provider for Thordon Bearings’ marine, clean energy and industrial seals and bearings portfolio.

The agreement follows an increased market demand for Thordon products in the northeast U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPE will serve the commercial maritime, workboat, pump and hydropower markets in New York State, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

“CPE has established relationships with many of our existing and potential customers across the region and is well situated to represent Thordon in this growing area.” said Jason Perry, Thordon Bearings’ regional manager.

Founded in 1988, CPE represents some of the most trusted names in industrial engineering, having carved a niche as a distributor, fabricator, installer, and service provider of engineered solutions across a broad range of industrial sectors.

“We are delighted that Thordon Bearings has the confidence in us to represent the company in this far-reaching area,” said Robert Metz, general manager, Corrosion Products & Equipment. “It is a huge honor to be part of the Thordon global distributor network and represent products I know to be reliable, improve performance and reduce operational expenditure. Thordon’s reputation in all the markets it serves is second to none.”

CPE is already embedded in the marine, industrial and clean power markets and will start actively providing Thordon solutions immediately. As with all the companies operating within the Thordon global distributor network, CPE will receive full and ongoing engineering, technical and sales support.

“There is a small learning curve with Thordon’s proprietary polymer materials and seals, but Thordon is providing experts from each segment to quickly get us trained and informed,” said Metz. “This on-going training will be supported by Thordon’s engineering department in Burlington, Canada.”

CPE will be the regional contact across Thordon’s products range including but not limited to its water lubricated COMPAC and RiverTough propeller shaft bearings, BlueWater, SeaThigor, and TG100 shaft seals, SXL and XL polymer bearings and engineered thermoplastics – ThorPlas-Blue and ThorPlas-White.

In addition to the regional marine industries, an early focus will be on increasing Thordon’s market share in the clean energy and vertical pump sectors.

CPE will offer a full scope of technical services, including machining and calculations, installations, commissioning, and servicing. The company has already secured marine and industrial sales and currently quoting on hydro projects.