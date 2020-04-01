Social distancing, and more, comes to Sanmar Shipyards

Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards, one of the world’s leading builder of tugboats, today released some details of the steps it is taking to deal with the problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

It says that the measures it has taken include:

Frequent disinfection

Thermal imaging camera

Issuing communication throughout the company, providing information on the virus, and the ways to protect ourselves, our colleagues and our families,

Placing hand disinfectants in various locations in the facility, accompanied by posters on how to use them,

Scheduling the utilization of the cafeteria for meals, enabling a smaller number of people to be present at any given time, with sufficient distance between them,

Providing breakfast in individual work areas rather than the cafeteria,

Limiting the number of people who may be using the elevators,

Checking everyone’s temperature at the entrance of the facility,

Applying disinfectants throughout the whole facility on a weekly basis,

Canceling all internal and external meetings except the very urgent ones, while putting significant emphasis on seating arrangements when a meeting isn’t avoidable,

Postponing all training activity,

Suggesting and supporting the rescheduling of locker room utilization,

Preventing access to the facility of anyone coming from abroad for fourteen days,

Routinely cleaning all door handles, railings, and other commonly touched surfaces in our facilities with applicable chemicals throughout the day, by dedicated personnel,

Sanitizing the employee transport vehicles twice a day (company provided employee transportation to the facility is a common practice in Turkey),

Applying disinfectants to all the received parcels and postage,

Paying extra attention to disinfecting the safety material provided to any visitors (visitorship has already been limited in terms of quantity and frequency)

Ensuring the company’s doctor pays particularly close attention to those who are in the higher-risk group.

Thermal cameras and walk through disinfection stations have also been installed in the entrance to Sanmar’s shipyards and dining halls

Walkthrough disinfection station



During the Corona virus outbreak we are taking care to keep our physical distancing, adds the yard.

The yard says that it has prepared its technical infrastructure to enable working from home, for those employees who may be able to carry their work from a distance.

“As the situation in Turkey is somewhat unclear at this very moment, we haven’t taken any drastic steps to impose home office work,” adds Sanmar. “However, we have adopted a stance whereby we’re ready to send anyone home, who wishes not to be present in the office environment. We reckon the government may be imposing more strict measures any day now, which may extent all the way to halting production. We shall position ourselves accordingly.”

