SAAM orders two all-electric tugs for Vancouver operations

SAAM Towage has reached an agreement that will see Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards build two Robert Allan Ltd designed ElectRA 2300 SX battery electric tugs.

They will operate at the Neptune Terminals bulk shipping terminal on the north shore of Burrard Inlet in the Port of Vancouver, B.C. A primary user of the terminal, and a part owner, is Canadian mining giant Teck, a major exporter of metallurgical coal.

Based in Chile, SAAM Towage operates more than 180 tugboats in 13 countries, and has a well-established presence in British Columbia, including nine tugs serving Vancouver’s Inner Harbor.

The new electric tugs are set for delivery in the second half of 2023.

“With an overall length of 23 meters and a 70 tons bollard pull performance, the tugs will be highly capable of delivering services to all terminals in the Port of Vancouver,” said Sander Bikkers, president and country manager of SAAM Towage Canada.

The tugboats are powered by two separate battery L-ion energy storage systems, making them 100% electric and zero-emissions vessels. They will be charged by British Columbia’s hydroelectric power grid.

The ElectRA 2300SX is an exclusive-to-Sanmar variant of the Robert Allan Ltd ElectRA range introduced in May last year. The order for the SAAM Towage duo follows last year’s placing of an order with Sanmar for two ElectRA 2800 tugs (and three LNG-dual fueled RAstar DF tugs) that Haisea Marine Services will operate at the LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat, B.C. Those tugs, too, are due for delivery next year.

“This project is a major step forward in the drive to reduce the impact that our industry has on the environment with the development of low and no emission tugs,” said Ruchan Civgin, commercial director of Sanmar Shipyards. “We have long and successful relationships with both our partners in this project with a wealth of experience we can call on and I am delighted that, with them, Sanmar is leading the way to a sustainable environmentally-aware towage industry.”

At full capacity, the new SAAM tug units are projected to save 2,400 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions each year at Neptune Terminals.

“Working with SAAM Towage to further reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation of our products is another step forward in achieving our climate goals and contributing to global climate action,” said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. “Collaborating with transportation providers to develop green transportation corridors is part of our climate action strategy and supports our goal of net zero emissions by 2050.”

Teck previously announced an agreement with Oldendorff Carriers to employ energy efficient bulk carriers for shipments of Teck steelmaking coal from the Port of Vancouver, reducing 45,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to removing nearly 10,000 passenger vehicles from the road.