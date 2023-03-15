Research vessel fitted with high-lift DMC flap rudder

A 35-meter coastal research vessel built by Holland Shipyards Group’s shipyard in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, Netherlands, has been fitted with a single high-lift Barke flap rudder and piston-type steering gear system from Damen Marine Components (DMC).

The research vessel, the R/V Prinsesse has been built for the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research. The state-of-the-art ship will undertake a wide variety of duties. These will range from data collection and fish stock sampling to the deploying and retrieval of ROVs, buoys, ocean landers, autonomous ocean gliders, AUVs and other equipment.

DMC’s Barke flap rudders are specifically designed for ships engaged in activities such as research

DMC’s Barke flap rudders are specifically designed for ships engaged in activities such as research that require excellent maneuverability, low noise and vibration levels, and first-rate fuel economy. Their progressively rotating flaps generate high lift forces at large rudder angles and low drag at small rudder angles, delivering the necessary performance in all situations. The enclosed linkage system also provides overload protection and prevents any material present in the surrounding water from entering the rudder assembly.

DMC’s piston-type steering gear systems are an ideal match for the Barke flap rudders. They are highly reliable and, with multiple options regarding rudder stock connections, rudder angles and cylinders, the installation process is both efficient and economical when it comes to the space required.

DMC’s sales and marketing director Wim Knoester commented, “We are confident that the combination of our Barkeflap rudder and piston-type steering system will serve the IMR’s latest research vessel well for many years into the future. It has been, as always, a pleasure to be continuing our cooperation with Holland Shipyards Group that dates back to its formation over 40 years ago.”

Jules Custers of Holland Shipyards Group added, “We have every confidence in the quality and performance of the equipment designed, built and delivered by Damen Marine Components. They will contribute to what is a first-class research vessel capable of fulfilling a wide range of roles.”

The two organizations already have another project underway, with DMC contracted to build five of its Optima nozzles for two newbuild, 3,600 DWT inland waterway cargo vessels and three newbuild 3,800 DWT MPP coasters.