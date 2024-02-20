Red Sea: French frigates take out Houthi drones

#MerRouge | Cette nuit, interceptions de drones aériens en provenance du Yémen par les frégates 🇫🇷.

Contributions à la sûreté maritime de Suez à Ormuz et à la liberté de navigation, objectif déclaré de l’opération 🇪🇺 #ASPIDES, lancée le 19/02, sous commandement 🇬🇷.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CnPfKrB4hF — Armée française – Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) February 20, 2024

The EU’s EUNAVOR ASPIDES naval mission, formally announced only yesterday, is already up and running with French FREMM frigates patrolling in the Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea intercepting and destroying a number of Houthi drones launched from Yemen.

Overall, the situation in the Red Sea remains one where the Houthis continue to launch attacks on merchant ships despite efforts by CENTCOM to neutralize the terrorist group’s assets in Yemen before they can be launched.

Illustrative of this, U.S. Central command (CENTCOM) reports that On Feb 19, between 12:30 and 1:50 p.m., two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) were launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned grain carrier in the Gulf of Aden. Minor damage and no injuries were reported. The ship continued toward its scheduled destination to deliver grain to Aden, Yemen.

Subsequently, a surface to air missile launcher was located in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and destroyed by U.S. CENTCOM forces at approximately 5 p.m.

One additional anti-ship ballistic missile was launched by the Houthis at 6:40 p.m. but did not impact any commercial or coalition ships.

At 7:20 p.m., a one-way attack Houthi drone struck the M/V Navis Fortuna, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned, bulk carrier causing minor damage and no injuries. The ship continued its voyage toward Italy.

At 8:15 p.m., U.S. CENTCOM forces destroyed another Houthi drone in Western Yemen that was prepared to launch at ships in the Red Sea.

Between 8 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, U.S. and coalition aircraft and warships shot down ten Houthi drones in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Additionally, at 12:30 a.m., Feb. 20, USS Laboon (DDG 58) identified one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) headed in its direction. USS Laboon subsequently shot down the ASCM.

ABANDONED SHIP ADRIFT WITH DANGEROUS CARGO

Separately, there was good news and not so good news from the Djibouti Port Authority concerning the Rubymar, the Belize-flagged, U.K.-owned vessel abandoned by its crew after being struck by a Houthi missile on February 18. The good news was that the crew of 24 was brought safely to the Port of Djibouti by the port authority’s high-sea tugboat Mont Arrey.

The not so good news is that the Rubymar has on board 21,999 tonnes of IMDG class 5.1 (very dangerous) fertilizer. It is now adrift in the Bab El Mandeb.

“The Automated Identification System is switched off, we do not know the coordinates of Rubymar,” said the port authority in a post on X.

IRAN THE SOURCE OF HOUTHI DRONES AND MISSILES

The Houthis are being supplied with drones and missiles by Iran. Evidence of this was provided earlier this month by the Defense Intelligence Agency in a report you can download HERE